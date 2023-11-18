Santa, Mrs. Claus to join NOTO’s Celebration of Lights

NOTO's Celebration of Lights Nov. 18 includes a vendor's market, carriage rides, cookie decorating and a 6 p.m. tree lighting.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The change in the weather makes it a perfect time to get in the holiday spirit!

The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District’s Celebration of Lights is Saturday, Nov. 18. Santa Claus made an early trip from the North Pole to join Staci Dawn Ogle on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event.

Celebration of Lights kicks off several week’s of events for NOTO’s Celebrations of Winter.

Events on Saturday, Nov. 18 start at 11 a.m. with a Vendors Market that continues until 5 p.m. at the NOTO Arts Center. From Noon to 6 p.m., people can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides department from Redbud Park. The Redbud Park Pavillion will host music and cookie decorating from 3 to 5 p.m., with Mrs. Clause holding story time from 3 to 4 p.m. Santa will pose for pictures at Donaldson’s Jewelers from 4 to 5:30, and the event culminates with a 6 p.m. tree lighting in Veterans Park, which is located behind Norseman Brewing.

Find the full schedule of activities for Celebrations of Winter on the NOTO web site.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Georgia man pronounced dead after 3 fall out of trash truck in Jefferson Co.
Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
TPD responds to shooting at Candlewood Suites
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Former K-State star Markquis Nowell makes NBA debut
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023...
Jalon Daniels announces he’s coming back next season

Latest News

Daisy Mae is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Daisy Mae becomes darling of the Red Couch
Daisy Mae is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Daisy Mae becomes darling of the Red Couch
Ryan Masotto, Julian Ramcharan, and Zoe Billau talk about the Topeka Youth Orchestras.
Topeka Youth Orchestras plan concert, auditions
Steven Massey, Zhariya Stewart and Julaynah Fields discuss It Takes a Village, Inc.'s annual...
The Chocolate Nutcracker returns to TPAC stage
13 News at Six
Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen