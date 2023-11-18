Santa, Mrs. Claus to join NOTO’s Celebration of Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The change in the weather makes it a perfect time to get in the holiday spirit!

The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District’s Celebration of Lights is Saturday, Nov. 18. Santa Claus made an early trip from the North Pole to join Staci Dawn Ogle on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event.

Celebration of Lights kicks off several week’s of events for NOTO’s Celebrations of Winter.

Events on Saturday, Nov. 18 start at 11 a.m. with a Vendors Market that continues until 5 p.m. at the NOTO Arts Center. From Noon to 6 p.m., people can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides department from Redbud Park. The Redbud Park Pavillion will host music and cookie decorating from 3 to 5 p.m., with Mrs. Clause holding story time from 3 to 4 p.m. Santa will pose for pictures at Donaldson’s Jewelers from 4 to 5:30, and the event culminates with a 6 p.m. tree lighting in Veterans Park, which is located behind Norseman Brewing.

Find the full schedule of activities for Celebrations of Winter on the NOTO web site.

