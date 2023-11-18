Popular holiday events set at Shawnee County Parks and Rec venues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three popular holiday events are set for Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at Shawnee County Parks and Recreation venues.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials said the Holiday Craft Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Great Overland Station. Admission is free. This event was previously held at the Crestview Community Center. The Holiday Craft Show features homamde goods from jewelry to quilts, candles, holiday decorations, baked goods and more. New this year, children can enjoy Exploration Station where they can create their own crafts, play and watch holiday movies with Shawnee County Parks and Rec staff.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials said on Dec. 9, the Children’s Shopping Spree is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 5-16 at the Garfield Community Center located at 1600 N. Quincy. Admission is free. A popular event for more than three decades, the Children’s Shopping Spree features gifts all priced at $10 or less. Free gift wrapping is available and volunteers will be on-hand to help children shop. Items range from jewelry and holiday decorations to holiday goodies and more.

Lastly, Old Prairie Town Christmas will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 16. This is a family-friendly event. Admission is $5 at the gate. Children can write a letter to Santa, listen to Christmas stories in the Victor Schoolhouse, enjoy music and dance performances, play in the artificial snow generated by snowmen and more. The Potwin Drug Store and Mulvane General Store will be open as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.