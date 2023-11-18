Perry scores 24 points and Kansas State edges Providence 73-70 in overtime in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tylor Perry scored five of his 24 points and David N’Guessan all six of his in overtime as Kansas State pulled out a 73-70 victory over Providence in the Bahamas Championship on Friday.

Perry, a North Texas transfer, was fouled in the opening seconds of overtime and made all three free throws. N’Guessan, scoreless in his 23 minutes of regulation, added a putback and the Wildcats never trailed in the extra period.

The Friars scored the next four points, but Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma hit a 3-pointer and N’Guessan followed with two layups before Perry and Dai Dai Ames made two free throws each in the final minute to hold off the Friars, who scored twice in the last seven seconds.

Perry, who made all 12 of his free throws, sank four for a one-point lead in regulation before a free throw from Devin Carter tied the game. Neither team scored in the final 1:23 with Carter stymied on a drive at the buzzer.

Kaluma finished with 18 points and Will McNair Jr. and Ames 10 each for the Wildcats (3-1).

Carter scored 19 points. Bryce Hopkins, who was the Friars’ (3-1) top scorer and rebounder last season, had 10 points, but on 2-of-15 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Josh Oduro and Davonte Gaines scored 10 points each.

There were 10 lead changes and 10 ties in a game neither team led by more than seven.

It was also an intense matchup as exemplified with a pair of confrontations.

Late in the first half, Hopkins shoved Perry to the floor while officials were trying to break up a scrum for a loose ball under the Providence basket. Hopkins was charged with a technical foul and Perry converted two free throws.

During an inbounds play with seven seconds left in the game, Ames poked Garwey Dual in the face and Dual responded with an forearm to Ames’ face. Both players were ejected.

There were 25 total personal fouls, 51 free throws taken and 35 turnovers.

Kansas State takes on No. 12 Miami in Sunday’s title game while Providence plays Georgia.

