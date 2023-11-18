No. 2 Emporia State soccer advances in NCAA Tournament

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the third straight season, the Hornets are moving on past the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mackenzie Dimarco scored bopth goals for ESU, in the 12th minute and 84th minute, to take the match over Fort Hays State, 2-1. That was Dimarco’s 21st of the seasonn and career total to 82 goals. Dimarco’s goals were assisted by Hannah Woolery and Kyleigh Roe as Woolery recorded her 27th career assist as she tied Carly Stanley (UCM 2010-13) for fourth-most in MIAA history. Mackenzi Goen recorded a career-high 10 saves in the match.

ESU will take on Bemidji State at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 19 from the ESU Pitch. The matchup between the Hornets and Beavers will be the third consecutive season the two teams have played in the postseason.

