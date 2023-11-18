No. 1 Washburn Soccer escapes Ouachita Baptist in two overtimes

Washburn's Katie Kamies (left) and Lindsey Maul (right) warming up before first round of NCAA Tournament(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It took a while but the Ichabods prevailed in two overtimes to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Khloe Schuckman scored in the 97th minute to give Washburn the lead, her seventh on the season. Washburn outshot the Tigers 19-7 and goalkeepr Raegan Weels recorded her 11th sutout this season and 25th of her career.

Washburn is 17-3-1 on the year which are the most in program history. The Ichabods moved to 3-2 in NCAA Tournament matches in their first NCAA postseason since the 2008 season and their third in program history overall.

The Ichabods and Central Missouri will face off for the second time this season on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Yager Stadium. Washburn won the first meeting of the year between the two teams, 1-0.

