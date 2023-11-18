New Topeka non-profit offers help to the elderly

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new non-profit is focusing on helping the elderly in the community.

On Friday a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Harvesting Time Church, a new non-profit that will help elderly people with things like grocery shopping, house cleaning, and even providing company.

The non-profit will be open Tuesdays and Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. as a spot for elderly people to meet and enjoy company.

Founder, Perla Chavarria says they are looking to get to know the community to better support their needs.

Chavarria says that in the future she hopes to have more than one location and to be able to provide low-labor jobs to elderly people who are interested in working.

Harvesting Time Church is located at 1248 SW Buchanan St.

