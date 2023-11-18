Maize school district releases statement following USDE civil rights investigation

U.S. Department of Education
U.S. Department of Education
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Maize USD 266 has released more information regarding an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights.

In an email from USD 266, the district states it has yet to receive a copy of the complaint itself, but can confirm it was filed on Aug. 10, 2023 with the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights.

The email also stating, “Information requested of the district referenced an unspecified allegation occurring in March 2023”

Maize USD 266 said it is working with officials and will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation.

“Maize USD 266 takes allegations of discrimination seriously. The school district is dedicated to providing a place for teaching and learning that prioritizes and champions respect and inclusivity and where all students and employees feel safe and valued.”

