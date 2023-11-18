KSHSAA cheer competition held at Stormont Vail Events Center

Rossville High School's cheer team gets ready for their competition at the Stormont Vail Events...
Rossville High School's cheer team gets ready for their competition at the Stormont Vail Events Center. RHS finished in first place in 3A.(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cheer teams from high schools across Kansas met in Topeka Saturday, Nov. 18 for the Spirit Game Day competition at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

1-4A competitions began at 8:30 a.m. and awards were announced at around 3:45 p.m.

Local teams earning the top spot include Cair Paravel Latin School in 2A, Rossville High School in 3A and Hayden High School in 4A.

Results of 5A and 6A competitions will be released at the conclusion of their competition.

Results from Friday’s dance competition can be found by CLICKING HERE.

