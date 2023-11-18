KSHSAA cheer competition held at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cheer teams from high schools across Kansas met in Topeka Saturday, Nov. 18 for the Spirit Game Day competition at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

1-4A competitions began at 8:30 a.m. and awards were announced at around 3:45 p.m.

Local teams earning the top spot include Cair Paravel Latin School in 2A, Rossville High School in 3A and Hayden High School in 4A.

Results of 5A and 6A competitions will be released at the conclusion of their competition.

Results from Friday’s dance competition can be found by CLICKING HERE.

