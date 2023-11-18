KHP reminds drivers of safe travel tips as Thanksgiving approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of travel tips as Thanksgiving approaches.

KHP officials said the agency, along with other law enforcement agencies across the state, will participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

KHP officials encourages motorists to plan ahead and take the following tips into consideration:

Plan your travel route and communicate this to your family in case you are involved in a crash or experience mechanical problems with your vehicle.

Make sure your vehicle is in good working order. Check tires’ tread depth and air pressure, vehicle fluids, and mechanical equipment including the exhaust system.

When you leave, start with a full tank of gas and a fully charged phone.

Dress for the weather. If you plan to travel in cold weather, make sure you have a coat in the vehicle and warm shoes.

The vehicle should also be stocked with beneficial items such as bottled water, blankets, non-perishable food, first aid kit and a flashlight with extra batteries.

We are in the peak time for car-deer crashes. Watch for deer, and if you see one, remember they seldom travel alone.

Visit Kandrive.org before you leave to check road conditions and/or construction work or other delays along your route. Motorists without internet access can dial 5-1-1 from any phone to check road conditions through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) 511 Road Condition Hotline.

Always MOVE OVER for first responders and highway maintenance crews. If you are unable to MOVE OVER , then please SLOW DOWN.

Ensure everyone in your vehicle is using their seat belt and/or appropriately fitted child safety seat.

Arrange for a designated driver or use a ride share service if you will be consuming alcohol. Do not drive impaired, and do not let your family or friends drive while impaired. If you are hosting a party, provide non-alcoholic drink alternatives for designated drivers.

KHP officials noted if you find yourself in need of assistance on a Kansas highway, please dial *47 (*HP) or dial *582 (*KTA) on the Kansas Turnpike.

KHP officials wish travelers a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.