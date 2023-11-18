Fire damages historic library inside Plumb mansion in Emporia

A fire damaged a historic library inside the Plumb mansion in Emporia, Kan.
A fire damaged a historic library inside the Plumb mansion in Emporia, Kan.(KVOE Radio)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire damaged a historic library inside the Plumb mansion in Emporia, Kan.

Emporia Fire Department told 13 News during a phone call that an accidental fire was started at the historic Plumb mansion that was contained to the library on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18. The extent of the damage has not been determined.

According to the Emporia Fire Department, the fire ignited due to some work that was being done on the aluminum between the roof and the insulation. The insulation heated and caused the fire.

Fire crews were able to get to the fire and extinguish it before the fire spread to other areas of the room.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

For more information about this incident, please contact the Emporia Fire Department at 620-343-4230.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
TPD responds to shooting at Candlewood Suites
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Brandon P. McFall, 31, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka man arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County

Latest News

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
Kansas State University Technology Development Institute is creating a system to improve...
K-State technology institute creates system to improve railway safety
Rossville High School's cheer team gets ready for their competition at the Stormont Vail Events...
KSHSAA cheer competition held at Stormont Vail Events Center
Husain Aziz, assistant professor of civil engineering.
K-State engineering team developing tool to help law enforcement agencies