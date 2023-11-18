Fire damages historic library inside Plumb mansion in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire damaged a historic library inside the Plumb mansion in Emporia, Kan.

Emporia Fire Department told 13 News during a phone call that an accidental fire was started at the historic Plumb mansion that was contained to the library on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18. The extent of the damage has not been determined.

According to the Emporia Fire Department, the fire ignited due to some work that was being done on the aluminum between the roof and the insulation. The insulation heated and caused the fire.

Fire crews were able to get to the fire and extinguish it before the fire spread to other areas of the room.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

For more information about this incident, please contact the Emporia Fire Department at 620-343-4230.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.