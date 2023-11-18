Daisy Mae becomes darling of the Red Couch

Daisy Mae is an 8-year-old terrier mix available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sweet senior dog stole hearts with her visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

Daisy Mae is an eight-year-old terrier mix who joined Grace Clinton with Helping Hands Humane Society. Grace said Daisy Mae’s owners could no longer keep her and want her to find a good home.

Despite being considered a senior dog, Daisy Mae has plenty of energy and curiosity. Like many older dogs, Daisy Mae needed some dental attention, but is in good health and ready to find a new fur-ever family.

Helping Hands’ $0 dog adoptions continue through Saturday, Nov. 18. Cats are $25.

Find information on the shelter’s hours, location, and other ways to support the animals at https://www.hhhstopeka.org/.

