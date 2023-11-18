City of Topeka experiences wave of water main issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “A week ago on Wednesday night, we noticed it coming up in the street, then it started in the driveway. I called them (the City), the neighbor called them, and their response was that yes it would get put on the list, but there was numerous breaks in town, and that sometime they would get it fixed, we hope.’ so it’s been a week now.”

Don Hoffsommer said he asked the City of Topeka multiple times over the past week to send crews to his house to fix a leaky water pipe under his driveway that has caused water to endlessly pour onto the streets of his neighborhood.

“I’ve called them several times since and other people have too. So it’s on record. We’re just on the list, and when they get to us, we’ll get fixed,” said Hoffsommer.

He said he understands the City has to deal with issues like this everyday across Topeka, but he still hopes to receive help to his problem so that he isn’t left cleaning up the spillage by himself.

“I’m not frustrated. I understand the situation with the old lines and the repair. Sure we’d like to have it fixed, but it’ll get fixed eventually.”

13 News reached out to the City of Topeka Friday about water main issues, and its efforts to repair broken pipes and water mains beneath the City’s streets, but we have yet to receive a response.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.