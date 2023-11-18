City of Topeka experiences wave of water main issues

13 News reached out to the City of Topeka Friday about water main issues, and its efforts to repair broken pipes and water mains beneath the City’s streets.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “A week ago on Wednesday night, we noticed it coming up in the street, then it started in the driveway. I called them (the City), the neighbor called them, and their response was that yes it would get put on the list, but there was numerous breaks in town, and that sometime they would get it fixed, we hope.’ so it’s been a week now.”

Don Hoffsommer said he asked the City of Topeka multiple times over the past week to send crews to his house to fix a leaky water pipe under his driveway that has caused water to endlessly pour onto the streets of his neighborhood.

“I’ve called them several times since and other people have too. So it’s on record. We’re just on the list, and when they get to us, we’ll get fixed,” said Hoffsommer.

He said he understands the City has to deal with issues like this everyday across Topeka, but he still hopes to receive help to his problem so that he isn’t left cleaning up the spillage by himself.

“I’m not frustrated. I understand the situation with the old lines and the repair. Sure we’d like to have it fixed, but it’ll get fixed eventually.”

13 News reached out to the City of Topeka Friday about water main issues, and its efforts to repair broken pipes and water mains beneath the City’s streets, but we have yet to receive a response.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Georgia man pronounced dead after 3 fall out of trash truck in Jefferson Co.
Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
TPD responds to shooting at Candlewood Suites
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Former K-State star Markquis Nowell makes NBA debut
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023...
Jalon Daniels announces he’s coming back next season

Latest News

Daisy Mae is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Daisy Mae becomes darling of the Red Couch
Daisy Mae is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Daisy Mae becomes darling of the Red Couch
Ryan Masotto, Julian Ramcharan, and Zoe Billau talk about the Topeka Youth Orchestras.
Topeka Youth Orchestras plan concert, auditions
Steven Massey, Zhariya Stewart and Julaynah Fields discuss It Takes a Village, Inc.'s annual...
The Chocolate Nutcracker returns to TPAC stage
13 News at Six
Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen