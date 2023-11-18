The Chocolate Nutcracker returns to TPAC stage

The Chocolate Nutcracker has two performances on Saturday, Nov. 25 at TPAC.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special telling of the Nutcracker takes to the Topeka Performing Arts Center stage over Thanksgiving weekend.

It Takes a Village, Inc. presents The Chocolate Nutcracker. Their annual production puts an urban twist on the classic tale.

ITAV leader Steven Massey visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the show, along with acting director Zhariya Stewart and Julanah Fields, who’ll portray Claire.

The Chocolate Nutcracker will have performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Topeka Performing Arts Center. Advance tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for youth and for $15 seniors. You can get them at topekaperformingarts.org. Tickets purchased at the door will cost an additional $3.

Daisy Mae is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Daisy Mae becomes darling of the Red Couch
