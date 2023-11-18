Chillier conditions this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a very warm week, in the midst of a very warm, November, temperatures finally looked cool back down to more typical levels here in NE Kansas for the end of the month.

The Friday brought temperatures much cooler than what we’ve seen lately highs for the day were still slightly above average. Readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s for high temperatures are cool in the context of the last few weeks, but a typical November 17th would feature highs at around 55.

Northeast Kansas will see a brief warm up tomorrow with highs back in the middle 60s, but this should be the last time we witness such temperatures for quite a while. Sunday will see temperatures back in the 50s, dropping further into the 40s by Monday, setting NE Kansas up for a fairly chilly (but seasonal) Thanksgiving holiday.

Rain will also be making a return this weekend, with Sunday afternoon looking to bring widespread precipitation across the area. Right now, the forecast is for light to moderate rain throughout Sunday and possibly into Monday as a low pressure system slowly makes it’s way across the plains. A few bouts of thunder and lightning is possible, but the majority of NE Kansas will not see any.

After Monday, conditions appear to be drier but still cool, with low temperatures getting down as far as the lower 20s for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.