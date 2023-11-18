A brief warm up in Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a cooler day on Friday, Saturday should see NE Kansas rebound temperatures to the middle 60s this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and light southwesterly winds. But no matter how high temperatures get today, colder, wetter conditions will arrive by tomorrow.

Saturday will prove to be another day in a long line of days of above average temperatures for the month of November. Though this morning was off to a frigid start, by the late morning hours temperatures will quickly rise. Peaking in the middle 60s for most areas, some parts of NE Kansas may see the upper 60s or even the 70 mark!

This will lead into a warmer night tonight, hovering around 40 degrees for the low temperatures. Sunday, however, will bring sharp changes, many that will determine the weather patterns we see next week and leading up to Thanksgiving.

Cloud cover will increase this evening, and by Sunday morning, rain will be knocking on our front door. NE Kansas will see the heaviest of this rain during the late afternoon hours, but showers and sprinkles will last throughout Sunday night and into Monday morning. Temperatures will begin to drop during this time, first to the 50s on Sunday, and then further into the 40s on Monday.

A cold, soaking rain originating from a slow moving low pressure system, the precipitation we see tomorrow will not carry the risk of severe or inclement weather. A few bouts of thunder and lightning are possible, but overall unlikely for the region.

Dry conditions will resume Monday night, with cooler temperatures in the 40s-50s continuing through Thanksgiving and the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.