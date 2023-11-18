Axtell man hospitalized following crash involving semi in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Axtell man has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Marshall County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log, around 11:53 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, both a 1999 Buick Regal and a 2000 Peterbilt Semi hauling a 1998 WANC trailer were traveling east on US-36, about 0.2 miles east of K-99. The Peterbilt Semi was positioned in front of the Buick Regal. The Driver of the Buick Regal changed langes into the westbound lane, when an oncoming vehicle was traveling westbound. The driver of of the Buick Regal attempted to change lane back to the eastbound lane, causing the Buick Regal to impact the trailer of the Peterbilt Semi. The Buick Regal came to rest in the Westbound lane facing East. The Peterbilt Semi came to rest in the eastbound lane facing East.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicates that the driver of the Buick Regal, Sabastian D. Porting, 21, of Axtell, had suspected minor injuries and was taken to Marysville Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The KHP Online Crash Log also shows that the driver of the Peterbilt Semi, Dennis E. Dobson, 61, of Boone, Iowa, had no apparent injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.