WIBW Anchor participates in Principal for a Day

A WIBW Anchor participated in Principal for a Day.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fellow WIBW Anchor was a Principal for a Day.

Several local community leaders had a chance to learn more about Topeka Public Schools on Nov. 16 by trading places with the principals. This included 13′s David Oliver who served as “Principal for a Day” at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC).

Kansas Legislators and community professionals all did the same at several 501 schools on Nov. 16. The annual program provides a closer look at the educational efforts helping shape tomorrow’s leaders.

“It’s just a good event for any member of the community. He wants to get the option to see what happens in the school for a day kind of the things that are principal for a day, and a little behind-the-scenes look up kind of the operation of how things go around the school and what happens to make a school building run,” said Dustin Dick, Principal of TCALC.

Oliver told 13 NEWS he was impressed by the exceptional drive displayed by the students at TCALC, particularly the middle school students in the 501 College Prep Academy.

