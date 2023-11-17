WEEK 12: Kansas Prep Zone Preview

Are you ready for some sub-state playoff football?
By Vince Lovergine and Katie Maher
Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s Week 12! The sub-state playoffs begin tonight!

Check out our WEEK 12 Kansas Prep Zone Preview livestream!

As our sports team works to retrieve our Kansas Prep Zone Twitter/X account, follow along to the WIBW Sports account for scores, updates and highlights all night long!

For more information on the playoff brackets, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

