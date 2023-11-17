Washburn Rural’s Canfield, Ingram sign NLI’s

Washburn Rural seniors, Jada Ingram (left) and Zoe Canfield (right) signing NLI's
Washburn Rural seniors, Jada Ingram (left) and Zoe Canfield (right) signing NLI's
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 16, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two standout athletes for the Junior Blues put pen to paper as they head to Division I programs in 2024.

Jada Ingram will play volleyball at UNLV and Canfield will head up I-70 and play basketball at Kansas. Both athletes were a part of that 2022 stae volleyball team that went 45-1 and making back to the state tournament this year.

Ingram finished this season with 578 kills, 232 digs, 29 aces and a .272 hitting percentage.

”It’s amazing, we’ve been friends for like eight years and we’ve played sports together that whole time and this was definitely something we’ve always dreamed of doing together and it’s awesome that it finally happened,” Canfield said.

“It’s so cool, that’s my best friend for life and I’m just so proud of her and all of her accomplishments and going to KU that’s amazing so I know we’re going to stay best friends so I’ll have to come down for a game for sure,” Ingram said.

