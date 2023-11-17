Washburn, Emporia State fall in first round of MIAA Tournament

ST. JOSEPH, MO. (WIBW) - Both the Ichabods and Hornets saw their 2023 season come to a close.

The ‘Bods went with No. 4 Missouri Western, a team Washburn lost to twice in the regular and lost a third straight match to the Griffons as No. 5 Washburn went four sets with No. 4 Missouri Western, 28-26, 21-25, 20-25 25-27, as they end the campaign at 17-11.

No. 8 Emporia State fell to No. 1 Central Missouri in three sets, 26-24, 25-11 and 25-11. The Hornets finished the season at 13-16 after ending last year with just four wins and five prior to that. This campaign was the most wins they’ve had in a season since 2018.

