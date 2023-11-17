Washburn, Emporia State fall in first round of MIAA Tournament

(KSNB)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, MO. (WIBW) - Both the Ichabods and Hornets saw their 2023 season come to a close.

The ‘Bods went with No. 4 Missouri Western, a team Washburn lost to twice in the regular and lost a third straight match to the Griffons as No. 5 Washburn went four sets with No. 4 Missouri Western, 28-26, 21-25, 20-25 25-27, as they end the campaign at 17-11.

No. 8 Emporia State fell to No. 1 Central Missouri in three sets, 26-24, 25-11 and 25-11. The Hornets finished the season at 13-16 after ending last year with just four wins and five prior to that. This campaign was the most wins they’ve had in a season since 2018.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Army mourns death of soldier found along trail
FILE
Georgia man pronounced dead after 3 fall out of trash truck in Jefferson Co.
FILE
Rear-end collision results in loss of Lenexa woman following hit-and-run

Latest News

KPZ Pregame Week 12: Derby @ Washburn Rural
K-State center Ayoka Lee
Kansas State upsets to No. 2 Iowa in back-to-back years
Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas State upsets to No. 2 Iowa in back-to-back years
KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff
KU AD Travis Goff offers thoughts on Sunflower Showdown, Bill Self contract and more