Two Topeka men arrested with stolen firearm in Jackson County

The driver, Shawn Michael Brown, 37, of Topeka, and the passenger, Ayden Charles Prettyman, 20,...
The driver, Shawn Michael Brown, 37, of Topeka, and the passenger, Ayden Charles Prettyman, 20, of Topeka, were arrested following a traffic stop for a stolen firearm.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men were arrested with a stolen firearm following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two men were arrested on a traffic stop shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 in Jackson County. A sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu near 166th and U.S. Highway 75.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said during the traffic stop, a deputy took the passenger into custody when he believed he was reaching for a firearm. The firearm was found to be stolen.

According to the sheriff’s office officials, the driver, Shawn Michael Brown, 37, of Topeka, was arrested for the following:

  • Possession of stolen property

The passenger, Ayden Charles Prettyman, 20, of Topeka, was arrested for the following:

  • Possession of stolen property
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a hallucinogenic drug
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

