Two Topeka men arrested with stolen firearm in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men were arrested with a stolen firearm following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two men were arrested on a traffic stop shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 in Jackson County. A sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu near 166th and U.S. Highway 75.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said during the traffic stop, a deputy took the passenger into custody when he believed he was reaching for a firearm. The firearm was found to be stolen.

According to the sheriff’s office officials, the driver, Shawn Michael Brown, 37, of Topeka, was arrested for the following:

Possession of stolen property

The passenger, Ayden Charles Prettyman, 20, of Topeka, was arrested for the following:

Possession of stolen property

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a hallucinogenic drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

