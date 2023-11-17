Topeka man arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County

Brandon P. McFall, 31, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Brandon P. McFall, 31, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections following a pursuit.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested following a pursuit in Shawnee County.

According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, a deputy attempted to stop a spray-painted motorcycle without a tag near NW 46th St. and NW Rochester Rd. The motorcycle did not stop and took off south on Rochester Rd. at a high rate of speed. Due to the high speeds, the deputy stopped the pursuit. A short time later, the motorcycle was located wrecked and abandoned in the 1200 block of NW Menninger Rd.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said after a perimeter was set up, the suspect was located and placed into custody in the 3400 block of NW Country Lane. During the investigation, the motorcycle was discovered to be stolen out of Shawnee County and a firearm was located on the ground near the motorcycle.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated Brandon P. McFall, 31, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Felon in possession of a weapon
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Flee and elude
  • Duty of driver to report accident
  • Driving without a valid license
  • Operate a vehicle without a registration plate.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Georgia man pronounced dead after 3 fall out of trash truck in Jefferson Co.
Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
Shooting at Candlewood Suites
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023...
Jalon Daniels announces he’s coming back next season
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Former K-State star Markquis Nowell makes NBA debut

Latest News

Possession of methamphetamine landed Theresa A. Dent, 41, of Pomona, behind bars. Dent was...
Possession of meth lands Pomona woman behind bars
Kansas State University announced a contract extension for Athletics Director Gene Taylor.
K-State announces contract extension for Athletics Director
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
The driver, Shawn Michael Brown, 37, of Topeka, and the passenger, Ayden Charles Prettyman, 20,...
Two Topeka men arrested with stolen firearm in Jackson County