Topeka man arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested following a pursuit in Shawnee County.

According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, a deputy attempted to stop a spray-painted motorcycle without a tag near NW 46th St. and NW Rochester Rd. The motorcycle did not stop and took off south on Rochester Rd. at a high rate of speed. Due to the high speeds, the deputy stopped the pursuit. A short time later, the motorcycle was located wrecked and abandoned in the 1200 block of NW Menninger Rd.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said after a perimeter was set up, the suspect was located and placed into custody in the 3400 block of NW Country Lane. During the investigation, the motorcycle was discovered to be stolen out of Shawnee County and a firearm was located on the ground near the motorcycle.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated Brandon P. McFall, 31, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Interference with law enforcement

Felon in possession of a weapon

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Flee and elude

Duty of driver to report accident

Driving without a valid license

Operate a vehicle without a registration plate.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted the incident is still under investigation.

