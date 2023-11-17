Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in connection to an ongoing stalking investigation.
Topeka Police Department officials said on Thursday, Nov. 16, the TPD served a search warrant in the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave. related to an ongoing stalking investigation.
According to Topeka Police Department, Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:
- Stalking; Felony
- Aggravated assault; while disguised to conceal identity
- Criminal damage to property; Felony
