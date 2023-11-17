Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation

Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking investigation.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in connection to an ongoing stalking investigation.

Topeka Police Department officials said on Thursday, Nov. 16, the TPD served a search warrant in the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave. related to an ongoing stalking investigation.

According to Topeka Police Department, Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Stalking; Felony
  • Aggravated assault; while disguised to conceal identity
  • Criminal damage to property; Felony

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Georgia man pronounced dead after 3 fall out of trash truck in Jefferson Co.
Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
Shooting at Candlewood Suites
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023...
Jalon Daniels announces he’s coming back next season
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Former K-State star Markquis Nowell makes NBA debut

Latest News

The driver, Shawn Michael Brown, 37, of Topeka, and the passenger, Ayden Charles Prettyman, 20,...
Two Topeka men arrested with stolen firearm in Jackson County
FILE - GO Topeka
GO Topeka announces winners of 2023 Business Pitch Competition
Cooler with sunshine today
Sunny and cooler today
Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
Shooting at Candlewood Suites