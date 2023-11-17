Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in connection to an ongoing stalking investigation.

Topeka Police Department officials said on Thursday, Nov. 16, the TPD served a search warrant in the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave. related to an ongoing stalking investigation.

According to Topeka Police Department, Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Stalking; Felony

Aggravated assault; while disguised to conceal identity

Criminal damage to property; Felony

