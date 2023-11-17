Shooting at Candlewood Suites

By Lexi Letterman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located at 914 SW Henderson Rd. that was reported around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 17.

They arrived to find one male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

A suspect in connection to the shooting remains at large.

We will post any details as they become available.

