Shooting at Candlewood Suites

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located at 914 SW Henderson Rd. that was reported around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 17.

They arrived to find one male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

A suspect in connection to the shooting remains at large.

We will post any details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.