Shawnee County Parks and Rec Holiday Craft Show moves to Great Overland Station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Parks and Rec Holiday Craft Show is moving to Great Overland Station this year.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials said the event is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 2 and features homemade crafts and holiday treats. Admission is free.

According to Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials, for years, the show has been at Crestview Community Center but space was limited. This year’s event features 57 vendors and a new children’s craft area in Exploration Station where Shawnee County Parks and Rec staff wil instruct children in creating their own crafts. The event has been scheduled to coincide with the Miracle on Kansas Ave. parade so parade patrons can shop the craft show and NOTO merchants and then head to the parade.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials said the items for sale range from holiday decorations to wooden toys, holiday treats, window murals, stuffed animals, teas, oils and creams, 3D printed items, jewelry and more.

A full list can be found HERE.

