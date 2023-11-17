Shawnee County Commission to use funds to purchase playground equipment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission will use a down payment to purchase the playground equipment for a new family park.

The County Commission approved the payment of $349,000 at a meeting held on Thursday morning, Nov. 16. On Monday, Nov. 13, Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. showed the first design plans for the new park at 21st and Urish Rd.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec Director Tim Laurent said the payment will get the playground equipment ordered, and his team is still finalizing the overall park cost. He said there’s a four to six-month wait for delivery.

“The goal and what we’re trying to push for this project is to be back up here on Nov. 30, which I believe is the last commission meeting of the month where we would hopefully come to an agreement on that guaranteed maximum price,” said Laurent.

The Shawnee County Commission also welcomed Rich Eckert back on Thursday, Nov. 16. Eckert is the new County Counselor, a position he held for many years before stepping away for a job in the private sector in 2016.

Eckert replaces James Crowl, who became a Shawnee County District Court Judge.

