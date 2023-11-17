Shawnee County Commission to use funds to purchase playground equipment

The Shawnee County Commission will use a down payment to purchase the playground equipment for a new family park.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission will use a down payment to purchase the playground equipment for a new family park.

The County Commission approved the payment of $349,000 at a meeting held on Thursday morning, Nov. 16. On Monday, Nov. 13, Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. showed the first design plans for the new park at 21st and Urish Rd.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec Director Tim Laurent said the payment will get the playground equipment ordered, and his team is still finalizing the overall park cost. He said there’s a four to six-month wait for delivery.

“The goal and what we’re trying to push for this project is to be back up here on Nov. 30, which I believe is the last commission meeting of the month where we would hopefully come to an agreement on that guaranteed maximum price,” said Laurent.

The Shawnee County Commission also welcomed Rich Eckert back on Thursday, Nov. 16. Eckert is the new County Counselor, a position he held for many years before stepping away for a job in the private sector in 2016.

Eckert replaces James Crowl, who became a Shawnee County District Court Judge.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought
FILE
Army mourns death of soldier found along trail
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Rear-end collision results in loss of Lenexa woman following hit-and-run
FILE - Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Sender may be identified after suspicious letter triggers Hazmat response in Topeka

Latest News

Shawnee County Commission to use funds to purchase playground equipment
Shawnee County Commission to use funds to purchase playground equipment
A WIBW Anchor participated in Principal for a Day.
WIBW Anchor participates in Principal for a Day
WIBW Evening Anchor participates in Principal for a Day
WIBW Evening Anchor participates in Principal for a Day
13 News at Six
Fort Riley commemorates fallen German and Italian soldiers from WWII
Gov. Laura Kelly honors National Guard award winners
Gov. Laura Kelly honors National Guard award winners