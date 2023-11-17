Salvation Army hands out Thanksgiving meals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army handed out Thanksgiving Day meals Thursday evening in Topeka.

The group provided about 200 meals, packed with food items to complete a Thanksgiving Day spread. The Salvation Army says a giving community makes the effort possible and worth every second.

“We get a lot of feedback from people that this is one way they can make sure, not only to have a nice Thanksgiving, but also to have food leftover afterwards,” Salvation Army Major Tom McDowell said. “The families we serve really appreciate it. Even what we’re doing today would not be possible except with the generosity of people in the community.”

Anyone wanting to help the Salvation Army can visit RegisterToRing.com, donate at kettles around town, or even send donations to the Salvation Army at 1320 SE 6th Ave.

