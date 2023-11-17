Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen.

The officials with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for runaway juvenile from Onaga, Kan. The teen, Neftali Neri, 16, is a Hispanic male about 5′ 5″ tall, weighing about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said it is believed Neri is currently in the Lawrence/Douglas County area. He was last seen in Onaga on Sept. 29, 2023.

Officials said if you have any information on Neri’s whereabouts, please contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip via their Crimestoppers link.

