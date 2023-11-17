Possession of meth lands Pomona woman behind bars

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Possession of methamphetamine has landed a Pomona woman behind bars.

According to officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:37 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at K-268 Highway and Berryton Rd. near Lyndon. During the traffic stop, illegal narcotics were found.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the driver of the vehicle, Theresa A. Dent, 41, of Pomona, was taken into custody and taken to the Osage County Jail Facility for the following:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Interference with law enforcement

Driving while license suspended

Arrest warrant

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.