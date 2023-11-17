Possession of meth lands Pomona woman behind bars

Possession of methamphetamine landed Theresa A. Dent, 41, of Pomona, behind bars. Dent was...
Possession of methamphetamine landed Theresa A. Dent, 41, of Pomona, behind bars. Dent was arrested by the Osage County Sheriff's Office.(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Possession of methamphetamine has landed a Pomona woman behind bars.

According to officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:37 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at K-268 Highway and Berryton Rd. near Lyndon. During the traffic stop, illegal narcotics were found.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the driver of the vehicle, Theresa A. Dent, 41, of Pomona, was taken into custody and taken to the Osage County Jail Facility for the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Arrest warrant

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Georgia man pronounced dead after 3 fall out of trash truck in Jefferson Co.
Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
Shooting at Candlewood Suites
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023...
Jalon Daniels announces he’s coming back next season
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Former K-State star Markquis Nowell makes NBA debut

Latest News

Brandon P. McFall, 31, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka man arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
Kansas State University announced a contract extension for Athletics Director Gene Taylor.
K-State announces contract extension for Athletics Director
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation
The driver, Shawn Michael Brown, 37, of Topeka, and the passenger, Ayden Charles Prettyman, 20,...
Two Topeka men arrested with stolen firearm in Jackson County