Look up! Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones,...
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.(NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s some evening entertainment for your weekend that only requires you to look up at the sky.

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.

The shower is expected to produce bright meteors – about 10 to 15 per hour in a dazzling display – moving fast at 44 miles per second.

Although peak viewing time is Saturday, the meteors can be seen a few days before and afterward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Georgia man pronounced dead after 3 fall out of trash truck in Jefferson Co.
Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
TPD responds to shooting at Candlewood Suites
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Former K-State star Markquis Nowell makes NBA debut
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023...
Jalon Daniels announces he’s coming back next season

Latest News

TPD responds to shooting at Candlewood Suites
Shooting at Candlewood Suites
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Speaker Johnson says he’ll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at the New Hampshire Hospital.
Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
Cynthia Flores, 36, of Hiawatha, was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop in Brown County.
Hiawatha woman arrested for DUI following traffic stop in Brown County
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship in golf