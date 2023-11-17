Kansas State upsets to No. 2 Iowa in back-to-back years

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, IA. (WIBW) - A back and forth contest between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes, but K-State holds off Iowa again, 65-58.

No. 2 Iowa led 30-29 at halftime as K-State didn’t back down to one of the best teams in the country. K-State took the lead with 1:12 left in the game 59-58 after two free throws from Ayoka Lee. Then, Gabby Gregory hit a big shot with 31 seconds to go up 61-58. The freshman Taryn Sides hit to key free throws with nine seconds left to ice the game and end the game on a 12-0 run.

Ayoka Lee led the ‘Cats with a double-double 22 points and 12 rebounds, Zyanna Walker had 12 points off the bench on 4-9 from the floor. Serena Sundell added seven points and freshman Taryn Sides added eight with six rebounds.

The reigning National unanimous Player of the Year Caitlin Clark had a game-high 24 points but the Hawkeyes did have 16 turnovers in this game compared to K-State’s nine.

That’s K-State’s sixth win over a Top 25 team in program history and tied for its highest ranked win in program history.

Kansas State upsets to No. 2 Iowa in back-to-back years
