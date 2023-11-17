Hiawatha woman arrested for DUI following traffic stop in Brown County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha woman was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop in Brown County.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a tag light violation around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 on US Highway 75 near 160th Rd. Upon completion of the traffic stop, the driver, Cynthia Flores, 36, of Hiawatha, was arrested for the following:

DUI

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia,

Transporting an open container,

Obstruction

2 counts of Aggravated child endangerment

Two children under the age of 18 were present in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Flores was released around 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.