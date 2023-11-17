Hiawatha woman arrested for DUI following traffic stop in Brown County

Cynthia Flores, 36, of Hiawatha, was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop in Brown County.
Cynthia Flores, 36, of Hiawatha, was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop in Brown County.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha woman was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop in Brown County.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a tag light violation around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 on US Highway 75 near 160th Rd. Upon completion of the traffic stop, the driver, Cynthia Flores, 36, of Hiawatha, was arrested for the following:

  • DUI
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia,
  • Transporting an open container,
  • Obstruction 
  • 2 counts of Aggravated child endangerment

Two children under the age of 18 were present in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Flores was released around 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Georgia man pronounced dead after 3 fall out of trash truck in Jefferson Co.
Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
TPD responds to shooting at Candlewood Suites
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Former K-State star Markquis Nowell makes NBA debut
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023...
Jalon Daniels announces he’s coming back next season

Latest News

TPD responds to shooting at Candlewood Suites
Shooting at Candlewood Suites
Runaway teen Neftali Neri, 16, is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’ 5" tall, weighing...
Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen
Nearly $15 million has been awarded to 65 crime victims and survivor services agencies.
Nearly $15M awarded to 65 crime victims, survivor services agencies in Kansas
The Shawnee County Parks and Rec Holiday Craft Show is moving to Great Overland Station this...
Shawnee County Parks and Rec Holiday Craft Show moves to Great Overland Station