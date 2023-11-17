Auburn-Washburn music educator chosen to perform in 2023 Macy’s Day Parade in New York

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local music educator will be recognized on a national stage this weekend.

“I mean it’s every band person’s dream so my emotions I just can’t explain,” says Meridith Neuer, Music Educator at Pauline South Intermediate.

The Saluting America’s Band Directors project is bringing together band directors from across the country to New York City’s Macy’s Day Parade.

Among the 400 selected marching band directors will be Topeka native and Auburn-Washburn music educator, Meridith Neuer.

“For some of our students they may not watch it regularly or they may not even be fully aware of what it is but having your teacher participate in it and be in it I think it gives them excitement and vested interest in watching it,” says Pauline South Intermediate, Principal Chris Holman.

“I mean Macy’s Parade I didn’t think that would ever happen to me, I went for it,” says Neuer.

The band will be directed by nationally known music educator and innovative Band Director, Jon Waters, under the theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.”

“Anytime that we can have some Kansas influence on some of these high profile events in the country I think it’s great because we as Kansans have a lot to offer and it gives us that opportunity whether it be west coast or east coast or wherever it can show that we have a lot to contribute and a lot to be proud of,” says Holman.

Neuer says the opportunity will also show her students the amazing possibilities there are for musicians.

“Just know that band directors are some of the hardest-working people in the industry. We’re here early and we’re here late. We do a lot of we love your kids and we wouldn’t be doing that if we did not love the kids,” says Neuer.

And if you’re wondering where to look during the parade.

“I do know we’re supposed to be either in front of or behind the Snoopy balloon which is iconic. It’s iconic I screamed. I was so happy that was the balloon we looked at growing up snoopy...so I’m so excited,” says Neuer.

To help Meridith with travel expenses and accommodations click here.

