60 Dance teams compete at the KSHSAA competition

By Shalynn Long
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dance divisions 1A through 6A compete today with a fight song, performance, and band dance.

KSHSAA is hosting its spirit showcase today at the Stormont Vail Event Center. Teams from all around Kansas are competing in this showcase. Today 60 dance schools compete within their divisions and tomorrow 90 cheer schools will compete.

This year’s competition added something new to the floor, a fan zone. The fan zone allowed fans, family members, and friends to come down to the floor of the event center and cheer on their team right before their school came onto the stage to perform.

“This event has grown not only with our teams that participate and compete but the crowds. We used to fill the bottom section down here in 2017 and now, by the time finals of 5a and 6a roll around. This place will be hopping,” said Craig Manteuffel, assistant executive director of spirit and fine arts, KSHSAA

This competition is held annually for teams to compete against each other for a trophy. This is only the fourth year that dance teams have been allowed to compete as cheer has been competing in the showcase since 2017.

“We have been told these routines are prepared months in advance along with other events KSHSAA holds -- like a spirit spreader in the fall AND summer camps,” said Manteuffel.

Awards for the 1A-4A dance divisions were announced around 1 pm.

4A awards:

  1. Dance Championship winners- Hayden High School
  2. Independence High School
  3. Bishop Miege High School

1A-3A awards:

  1. Dance Championship winners- Rossville High School
  2. St. Mary’s Colgan High School
  3. Council Grove High School

The competition continues tonight and into tomorrow with local cheer teams. Stay up to date on the KSHSAA twitter page to see the showcase winners.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Georgia man pronounced dead after 3 fall out of trash truck in Jefferson Co.
Topeka police have confirmed they are responding to a shooting at the Candlewood Suites located...
TPD responds to shooting at Candlewood Suites
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Former K-State star Markquis Nowell makes NBA debut
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023...
Jalon Daniels announces he’s coming back next season

Latest News

Steven Massey, Zhariya Stewart and Julaynah Fields discuss It Takes a Village, Inc.'s annual...
The Chocolate Nutcracker returns to TPAC stage
On Thursday, Nov. 16, Governor Laura Kelly broke ground on the Community Children's Center’s...
Governor Kelly participates in groundbreaking for Community Children’s Center in Lawrence
60 Dance teams compete at the KSHSAA competition
60 Dance teams compete at the KSHSAA competition
Ryan Masotto, Julian Ramcharan, and Zoe Billau talk about the Topeka Youth Orchestras.
Topeka Youth Orchestras plan concert, auditions