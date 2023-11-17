60 Dance teams compete at the KSHSAA competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dance divisions 1A through 6A compete today with a fight song, performance, and band dance.

KSHSAA is hosting its spirit showcase today at the Stormont Vail Event Center. Teams from all around Kansas are competing in this showcase. Today 60 dance schools compete within their divisions and tomorrow 90 cheer schools will compete.

This year’s competition added something new to the floor, a fan zone. The fan zone allowed fans, family members, and friends to come down to the floor of the event center and cheer on their team right before their school came onto the stage to perform.

“This event has grown not only with our teams that participate and compete but the crowds. We used to fill the bottom section down here in 2017 and now, by the time finals of 5a and 6a roll around. This place will be hopping,” said Craig Manteuffel, assistant executive director of spirit and fine arts, KSHSAA

This competition is held annually for teams to compete against each other for a trophy. This is only the fourth year that dance teams have been allowed to compete as cheer has been competing in the showcase since 2017.

“We have been told these routines are prepared months in advance along with other events KSHSAA holds -- like a spirit spreader in the fall AND summer camps,” said Manteuffel.

Awards for the 1A-4A dance divisions were announced around 1 pm.

4A awards:

Dance Championship winners- Hayden High School Independence High School Bishop Miege High School

1A-3A awards:

Dance Championship winners- Rossville High School St. Mary’s Colgan High School Council Grove High School

The competition continues tonight and into tomorrow with local cheer teams. Stay up to date on the KSHSAA twitter page to see the showcase winners.

