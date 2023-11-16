Wednesday’s Child - Ash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For more than 22 years, we’ve been introducing you to kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s children.

Tonight, we meet Ash: a young lady who would love to have a family who loves kids and dogs.

“I love dogs, I love a lot of animals. (So is this a good place for you?) Yea.”

Ash is making some new friends at Dog Day Afternoon in North Topeka. She’s a laid-back kid, who gives her sophomore year in high school a passing grade.

“Most of the teachers are really nice, some of the kids are okay, some are just really rude but i like it overall.”

Heading home is okay, too. She’s a kid who likes her own space. “I usually just drive home and get stuff done there. Or just lay down and pretend I don’t exist for the rest of the day cause enough socializing.”

Foster care, for all kids, includes a lot of tug and pull. But for older kids, it’s even harder. Ash says being adopted, at the age of 15 or 16, would give her hope.

“Just like it shows that people are still wanting teenagers. That was a terrible thing to say, but you know. I think it’s because teenagers are known to be disrespectful and disobedient and all that. (You?) There are times when I can be, but I try my best not to be.”

She’d also try her best to be part of a family she describes like this:

“I don’t know. Someone who’s accepting and understands not to put a lot of pressure on people. I guess, just, I’m not too sure. Maybe have family game nights where we yell at each other and then go back to loving each other at the end. Never played with family.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.