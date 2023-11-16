Washburn men’s basketball drops mid-week tilt

Washburn MBB
Washburn MBB
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST
LIBERTY, MO. (WIBW) - The Ichabods faced William Jewel College Wednesday night and the Cardinals get the win, 85-70.

Sam Ungashick led all scorers with 25 points after shooting 10-12 from the field and 5-5 from three point land. Brady Christiansen and Washburn Rural alum Jack Bachelor both provided eight for the ‘Bods.

Washburn did shoot 54.7 percent from the floor but only went 2-6 from the free throw line, William Jewel shot 15-17 from the charity stripe. The Cardinals led all but three minutes in this game as well, leading 42-34 at halftime and never looked back.

Washburn returns to Lee Arena on Saturday when they face Rockhurst University with tip-off at two p.m.

