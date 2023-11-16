Warmer temperatures will begin to fade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For pretty much the entirety of November, temperatures have been well above average in NE Kansas. Heading towards this weekend, however, that outlook is expected to change.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Rain likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 54.

