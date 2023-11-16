Two Mayetta residents arrested following search warrants for burglary, drugs

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Mayetta residents were arrested following search warrants for burglary and drugs.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that on Wednesday, Nov. 15, detectives and deputies served search warrants at a Jackson County residence near 190th and S. Roads in rural Mayetta. The search warrant was executed following a report of a drug and burglary investigation.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 9, the sheriff’s office received a report of a burglary to a residence and two out-buildings in the 18000 block of S. Road near Mayetta. A number of items including a Kawasaki UTV and a 4-wheel-drive Club Car golf car were stolen from the property. Following the Burglary, the vehicles were sold to someone in Lawrence. The vehicles were later recovered. During the search warrant, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and items believed to have been stolen in the S. Road burglary were found at the residence.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials said as a result of the search warrant, two occupants of the residence were arrested on drug, burglary and theft charges. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this investigation.

Deputies arrested Justin Lane Stephens, 40, of Mayetta. Stephens was booked into the Jackson County Jail for the following:

Burglary

Felony theft

Criminal trespass

Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a hallucinogenic drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated endangerment of a child

Also, arrested was Chellcie Lynn Sparks, 35, of Mayetta. Sparks was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for the following:

Burglary

Felony theft

Criminal trespass

Criminal damage to property

Possession of methamphetamine

Aggravated endangering a child

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a hallucinogenic drug

