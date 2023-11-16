Two Mayetta residents arrested following search warrants for burglary, drugs

Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Justin Lane Stephens, 40, of Mayetta, and Chellcie Lynn...
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Mayetta residents were arrested following search warrants for burglary and drugs.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that on Wednesday, Nov. 15, detectives and deputies served search warrants at a Jackson County residence near 190th and S. Roads in rural Mayetta. The search warrant was executed following a report of a drug and burglary investigation.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 9, the sheriff’s office received a report of a burglary to a residence and two out-buildings in the 18000 block of S. Road near Mayetta. A number of items including a Kawasaki UTV and a 4-wheel-drive Club Car golf car were stolen from the property. Following the Burglary, the vehicles were sold to someone in Lawrence. The vehicles were later recovered. During the search warrant, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and items believed to have been stolen in the S. Road burglary were found at the residence.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials said as a result of the search warrant, two occupants of the residence were arrested on drug, burglary and theft charges. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this investigation.

Deputies arrested Justin Lane Stephens, 40, of Mayetta. Stephens was booked into the Jackson County Jail for the following:

  • Burglary
  • Felony theft
  • Criminal trespass
  • Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of a hallucinogenic drug
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Aggravated endangerment of a child

Also, arrested was Chellcie Lynn Sparks, 35, of Mayetta. Sparks was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for the following:

  • Burglary
  • Felony theft
  • Criminal trespass
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Aggravated endangering a child
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a hallucinogenic drug

