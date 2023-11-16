Topeka students open for Dolly Parton album premiere

The modern-band students from Eisenhower Middle School were brought in to perform at the...
The modern-band students from Eisenhower Middle School were brought in to perform at the premiere of Dolly Parton's new album.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Topeka students helped Dolly Parton rock the Capital City.

Topeka was selected as one of eight locations across the country to debut Dolly’s new ‘Rockstar’ album, with a showing Wednesday night at B&B Theater. And, the modern-band students from Eisenhower Middle School were brought in to perform at the premiere!

‘Rockstar’ releases this Friday.

