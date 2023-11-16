Topeka small businesses prepare for holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Small businesses around Topeka are gearing up for the holiday season with their own day focused on shopping for good deals.

“Small business Saturday will be our big day,” says Angie Grau, owner of Paper June in Topeka’s NOTO district. “That’s when you’re going to see a lot of specials, a lot of you know discounts, and some fun activities happening around the district.”

Small Business saturday is scheduled for November 25th but a festive kickoff event on the 18th will bring some holiday cheer to the Capital City as well.

“They’re going to have carriage rides and different activities, cookie decorating, Santa,” says Grau. “It’s an opportunity for the community to come out and support these local businesses that do so much for the local community, employing local people and also giving back to the community in so many ways.”

Grau says shoppers typically look to Black Friday for getting those big ticket items but finding a unique, thoughtful gift can be accomplished right in shoppers’ own neighborhood.

“Let us help you find, like, the perfect gift for your loved one, whether that be with us or Roundtable or Amused or any of the other businesses that we have down here,” she says. “There’s so many great opportunities to shop small and shop local and support those other community members who you see out and about every day.”

Grau and many other businesses in the NOTO district also want their own staff to get in the holiday spirit by spending time with their loved ones.

“One of the benefits of being a small business is that family and our employees really mean a lot to us and making sure that we value their time with their family as well as our time with our family.” she says.

Shops in Fairlawn Plaza, Brookwood Shopping Center, Westboro Market, Downtown Topeka, and NOTO will be participating in Small Business Saturday.

