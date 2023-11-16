Topeka community center to provide safe outlet for teenagers

Organizers say they’ll also include educational opportunities and job training that will grant...
Organizers say they’ll also include educational opportunities and job training that will grant kids life skills they can carry with them.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community advocates are creating a fun space for teens to play, and stay safe, on the weekends.

Hillcrest Community Center will begin hosting Teen Fun Nights this weekend. The events will feature open space for sports, music, snacks, movies, and all kinds of activities. Organizers say they’ll also include educational opportunities and job training that will grant kids life skills they can carry with them.

“I was so hurt this year with some of the kids we lost, some of them I knew like family,” Curtis Pitts said. “Some of them were just awesome young folks that didn’t even have a chance to get going. We have to bring them to places where they’re safe, and where they can learn life skills so they can survive out on the streets. We’re counting on them to make the decisions, then we’ll keep having to bury them while we bury our heads in the sand and act like this problem’s going to go away.”

Teen Fun Nights are already scheduled through the end of the year. You can register at NAAAUSA.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14,...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital, suspect behind bars
Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Suspicious mail prompts Hazmat response at Capital City’s Memorial Hall
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought

Latest News

The modern-band students from Eisenhower Middle School were brought in to perform at the...
Topeka students open for Dolly Parton album premiere
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin drives to the basket past Montana State guard Caleb Fuller...
KSU’s Tomlin applies for diversion in bar fight case
Governor Kelly Attends 2023 Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water
More people are needing help as we head into the holiday season for themselves and their...
Demand for help is higher with decreased donations during the holiday season