Topeka community center to provide safe outlet for teenagers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community advocates are creating a fun space for teens to play, and stay safe, on the weekends.

Hillcrest Community Center will begin hosting Teen Fun Nights this weekend. The events will feature open space for sports, music, snacks, movies, and all kinds of activities. Organizers say they’ll also include educational opportunities and job training that will grant kids life skills they can carry with them.

“I was so hurt this year with some of the kids we lost, some of them I knew like family,” Curtis Pitts said. “Some of them were just awesome young folks that didn’t even have a chance to get going. We have to bring them to places where they’re safe, and where they can learn life skills so they can survive out on the streets. We’re counting on them to make the decisions, then we’ll keep having to bury them while we bury our heads in the sand and act like this problem’s going to go away.”

Teen Fun Nights are already scheduled through the end of the year. You can register at NAAAUSA.com.

