Thursday forecast: Mild and windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sunny and mild weather that we’ve enjoyed the past several days is coming to an end. While the mild weather will continue today with highs 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year, more clouds are expected. A cold front tonight will come through dry but lead to a more seasonal day for Friday. The next storm system to bring rain to the area will be Sunday and Monday.

Taking Action:

The storm system expected to impact the area with a rain chance for the 2nd half of the weekend into early next week will continue to be fine tuned as we get closer. There still remains differences in the models on specific timing and how much rain will fall but be prepared for at least scattered showers across northeast KS Sunday and Monday and yes this includes the Chiefs game. Models are starting to trend toward ushering in colder temperatures next week…even beyond Thanksgiving so if there is any precipitation in the area it would be cold enough to support winter precipitation. Still too early to know how it’s going to play out so keep checking back daily for updates.

Between today and Thanksgiving, Saturday is looking to be the pick day of the week. While most areas will be warmer today vs Saturday, there will be less wind and sunny skies for the weekend compared to today. As far as the storm system that will bring rain to the area Sunday and Monday, it looks like most spots will be in the 0.20″-0.75″ range and it does stay all rain. Even with a very low possibility there is a wintry mix early Tuesday morning, impacts will be minimal.

Normal High: 55/Normal Low: 33 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds this morning leading to mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70°. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 30 to low 40s. Winds S/N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

The weekend has something for everyone: A beautiful day Saturday with winds 10-15 mph and rain by Sunday especially late morning into the afternoon. There is a low chance rain could start earlier in the morning or late Saturday night so timing of when rain will begin will continue to be monitored. Regardless it’ll be cooler Sunday with highs stuck in the 50s and gusts around 25 mph out of the southeast.

Rain will continue into Monday as we get on the backside of the storm system….this will also usher in a northerly wind by the afternoon and still with gusts around 25 mph. So be ready for a chilly, breezy and rainy day. Again uncertainty exists on if we’ll have scattered showers or widespread rain so that will determine how much rain there will be.

Tuesday through Thursday for Thanksgiving will likely remain dry although one model does indicate some precipitation in southern Nebraska on Thanksgiving that if that starts to trend south we may have some precipitation in northeast KS Thursday and possibly Friday.

