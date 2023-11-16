Stormont Vail Events Center announces Topeka Bridal Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Events Center is announcing its Topeka Bridal Fair.

Stormont Vail Events Center officials said to mark your calendars for the Topeka Bridal Fair TwoGether Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

According to the Stormont Vail Events Center officials, the 52nd Annual Topeka Bridal Fair now produced locally by KDB Enterprises, LLC, is the ultimate resource fair for the Kansas bride. The fair features the most prominent wedding professionals in the area. Brides will have the best choices for their wedding day. From the intimate backyard wedding to the elaborate, grand affair at the finest venue, brides will find their perfect vendors at the show.

The Stormont Vail Events Center officials said the first 200 brides and grooms to arrive will receive a complimentary signature drink.

Register for tickets at www.bridalfair.com.

