Slash and Bash gets in the holiday spirit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people get into the holiday spirit by enjoying movies. It can be even more fun to enjoy them with friends.

Keith Van Sickle, aka Keith the Critic, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the Slash and Bash film festival is changing the script for the holiday season.

Keith and Slash and Bash will co-host two movie nights. Both will take place at The Woodshed, 1901 N. Kansas Ave.

The first is 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. People will enjoy Home for the Holidays and Uncle Buck.

The second event is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1, and will show It’s a Wonderful Life and How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Admission for each night is $2, with popcorn, hot dogs, candy and soda pop available for purchase.

