Slash and Bash gets in the holiday spirit

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people get into the holiday spirit by enjoying movies. It can be even more fun to enjoy them with friends.

Keith Van Sickle, aka Keith the Critic, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the Slash and Bash film festival is changing the script for the holiday season.

Keith and Slash and Bash will co-host two movie nights. Both will take place at The Woodshed, 1901 N. Kansas Ave.

The first is 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. People will enjoy Home for the Holidays and Uncle Buck.

The second event is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1, and will show It’s a Wonderful Life and How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Admission for each night is $2, with popcorn, hot dogs, candy and soda pop available for purchase.

Keith the Critic is hosting two holiday movie viewing events at The Woodshed on N. Kansas Ave.
Nick Koch has been growing his beard for 10 years. He and his wife Shannon are holding a...
Couple plans hair-raising event to benefit TARC
Jeff Kready talks about his family's second annual Kready Family Holiday Spectacular show...
Kready family ready for Spectacular holiday season