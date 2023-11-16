Silver Alert issued for Manhattan man

Riley county is asking for help finding a 77-year-old man.
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley county is asking for help finding a 77-year-old man.

A silver alert has been issued for d Ray G. Newman.

He is likely driving a silver 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe with Kansas tag 815NXM that has white sticker decals in its rear window.

One of those stickers reads “German Shepherd Dad.”

He was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, driving east toward Manhattan from Riley near the 6400 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd.

He is described as a white male that is 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds.

He was wearing a blue, long-sleeve pearl snap shirt, jeans and brown cowboy boots when he was last seen.

He has displayed early signs of dementia.

If you see Ray Newman, please call 911 immediately.

If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112.

