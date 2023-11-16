Scholar Athlete of the Week: Avery Crosswhite

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Avery Crosswhite of Rossville High School.

Crosswhite plays baseball, basketball and football for the Bulldogs. He plans on attending McPherson College and will major in Sports Management while maintaining a 3.9 GPA.

If you want to submit your Scholar Athlete, head to our sports page.

