One person in custody after crash of stolen motorcycle in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was in custody early Thursday afternoon after a stolen motorcycle crashed in North Topeka, authorities said.

The incident began around 11 a.m. at N.W. 46th and Topeka Boulevard, where a stolen Yamaha motorcycle fled from Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies.

The motorcycle was found crashed-out a short time later near the entrance of the Rochester Cemetery, around the 1100 block of N.W. Menninger Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a person suspected in the incident had been taken into custody as of early Thursday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

