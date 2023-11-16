One person in custody after crash of stolen motorcycle in North Topeka

One person was in custody early Thursday afternoon after a stolen motorcycle crashed in the...
One person was in custody early Thursday afternoon after a stolen motorcycle crashed in the 1100 block of N.W. Menninger Road in North Topeka, authorities said.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was in custody early Thursday afternoon after a stolen motorcycle crashed in North Topeka, authorities said.

The incident began around 11 a.m. at N.W. 46th and Topeka Boulevard, where a stolen Yamaha motorcycle fled from Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies.

The motorcycle was found crashed-out a short time later near the entrance of the Rochester Cemetery, around the 1100 block of N.W. Menninger Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a person suspected in the incident had been taken into custody as of early Thursday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought
FILE
Army mourns death of soldier found along trail
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Rear-end collision results in loss of Lenexa woman following hit-and-run
FILE - Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Sender may be identified after suspicious letter triggers Hazmat response in Topeka

Latest News

An early-morning house fire Thursday just north of Topeka is under investigation.
Thursday morning house fire north of Topeka under investigation
A Georgia man lost his life after he and two other Kansas men fell out of a trash truck near a...
Georgia man pronounced dead after 3 fall out of trash truck in Jefferson Co.
FILE
False claims of a stolen vehicle leads to Kansas man’s probation sentence
Four Kansas State University students participated in the national Rocky Mountain Madness...
Four K-State students participate in national virtual sales competition
Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas