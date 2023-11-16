No. 20 ESU picks up fourth win behind career-high from Comithier

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Make that four straight wins for the Hornets as they cruise past Bulldogs, 91-74.

Alijah Comithier led all scorers with 26 points on 10-14 from the field while adding five rebounds and five assists. Atavian Butler dropped 24 points and two other Hornets had double figures.

ESU shot 60.8 percent from the floor and 53.3 percent from distance while committing just five turnovers and out rebounding Truman State 27-18.

Emporia State led 44-33 at the break and outscored the Bulldogs by six in the second half to improve to 4-1 on the young season.

They now will be back home Nov. 22 against Oklahoma Panhandle State with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

