No. 17 Kansas volleyball sweeps No. 23 Baylor

No. 17 Kansas picks up second set win over No. 23 Baylor
No. 17 Kansas picks up second set win over No. 23 Baylor(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks took care of business Wednesday night, sweeping the Bears.

KU is now 20-5 on the season and won its last two matches with a 11-4 conference record. They’re also 13-1 at home.

Reagan Cooper led all players with 17 kills and had 18.5 points. Ayah Elnady had 12 and nine digs. Seaman grad Camryn Turner had 38 assists and eight digs.

Kansas won 25-16, 27-25, and 25-21. KU now heads to No. 13 BYU on Friday with the match beginning at 8:00 p.m.

