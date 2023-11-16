Melvern woman arrested in Osage County following narcotics discovery during traffic stop

Paige D. Schrader
Paige D. Schrader(OSAGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County authorities have arrested a Melvern woman after narcotics were discovered during a traffic stop.

On November 14, an Osage County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of California St and Nichols St in Osage City for a traffic offense and found illegal narcotics.

As a result, 32-year-old Paige D. Schrader of Melvern was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of paraphernalia
  • Driving with a suspended driver’s license
  • Expired vehicle registration

