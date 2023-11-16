Melvern woman arrested in Osage County following narcotics discovery during traffic stop
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County authorities have arrested a Melvern woman after narcotics were discovered during a traffic stop.
On November 14, an Osage County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of California St and Nichols St in Osage City for a traffic offense and found illegal narcotics.
As a result, 32-year-old Paige D. Schrader of Melvern was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Driving with a suspended driver’s license
- Expired vehicle registration
